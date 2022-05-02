View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.08 million View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.54 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $334.30M. VIEW’s last price was a discount, traded about -542.21% off its 52-week high of $9.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 18.83% up since then. When we look at View Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

Instantly VIEW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6600 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.61%, with the 5-day performance at 11.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) is -20.62% down.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

View Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.06 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that View Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $18 million.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.13% of View Inc. shares while 88.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.45%. There are 88.75% institutions holding the View Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 30.49% of the shares, roughly 66.19 million VIEW shares worth $258.82 million.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.90% or 19.32 million shares worth $75.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.18 million shares estimated at $12.44 million under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $10.74 million.