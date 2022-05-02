Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 5.59 million Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.28. With the company’s per share price at $11.72 changed hands at -$0.35 or -2.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $966.20M. VERU’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.32% off its 52-week high of $17.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.34, which suggests the last value was 62.97% up since then. When we look at Veru Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 16.99 million.

Analysts gave the Veru Inc. (VERU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VERU as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Veru Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Instantly VERU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.47 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -2.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 98.98%, with the 5-day performance at 4.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is 136.29% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VERU’s forecast low is $24.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -207.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -104.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Veru Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.23% over the past 6 months, a -477.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Veru Inc. will fall -152.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -250.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Veru Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $13.6 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Veru Inc. earnings to increase by 131.00%.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.59% of Veru Inc. shares while 30.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.32%. There are 30.81% institutions holding the Veru Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.56% of the shares, roughly 4.45 million VERU shares worth $37.97 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.29% or 4.24 million shares worth $36.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.77 million shares estimated at $15.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $12.16 million.