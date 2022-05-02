Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.54 changed hands at -$0.13 or -4.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.09B. UGP’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.87% off its 52-week high of $4.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.18, which suggests the last value was 14.17% up since then. When we look at Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) trade information

Instantly UGP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.87 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -4.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.14%, with the 5-day performance at -9.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is -12.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.72% over the past 6 months, a 38.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. will fall -14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.6 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.3 billion and $4.37 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. earnings to increase by 28.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.00% per year.

UGP Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 4.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 4.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.90 per year.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares while 2.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.07%. There are 2.07% institutions holding the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.73% of the shares, roughly 8.11 million UGP shares worth $21.89 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 3.14 million shares worth $8.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 1.61 million shares estimated at $3.76 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $1.33 million.