Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.87 changing hands around $0.06 or 1.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.70B. TWO’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.35% off its 52-week high of $8.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.71, which suggests the last value was 3.29% up since then. When we look at Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.00 million.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

Instantly TWO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.95 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.64%, with the 5-day performance at -2.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is -13.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.43 days.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Two Harbors Investment Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.84% over the past 6 months, a -21.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Two Harbors Investment Corp. will fall -30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -57.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.06 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $30.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $49.86 million and $33.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Two Harbors Investment Corp. earnings to increase by 106.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.33% per year.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11. The 14.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 14.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 11.67 per year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.77% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares while 70.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.86%. There are 70.32% institutions holding the Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 17.74% of the shares, roughly 61.01 million TWO shares worth $352.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.66% or 36.67 million shares worth $211.6 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. With 24.11 million shares estimated at $139.14 million under it, the former controlled 7.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held about 3.10% of the shares, roughly 10.68 million shares worth around $62.77 million.