Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 6.5 million Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.63 changed hands at -$1.96 or -9.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.52B. TOST’s last price was a discount, traded about -275.36% off its 52-week high of $69.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.82, which suggests the last value was 15.08% up since then. When we look at Toast Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

Analysts gave the Toast Inc. (TOST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TOST as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Toast Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.87 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -9.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is -14.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TOST’s forecast low is $19.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Toast Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.88% over the past 6 months, a 41.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $488.52 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Toast Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $483.13 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Toast Inc. earnings to decrease by -237.40%.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.33% of Toast Inc. shares while 56.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.58%. There are 56.38% institutions holding the Toast Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.92% of the shares, roughly 27.53 million TOST shares worth $955.7 million.

Lead Edge Capital Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.63% or 13.0 million shares worth $451.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 4.31 million shares estimated at $172.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $82.98 million.