The Stock Of Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ): Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.81 million Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $4.65 changed hands at $0.14 or 3.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $160.70M. DOGZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.12% off its 52-week high of $8.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 72.04% up since then. When we look at Dogness (International) Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Instantly DOGZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.69 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 3.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.71%, with the 5-day performance at 32.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is -18.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Dogness (International) Corporation earnings to increase by 116.80%.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 29.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares while 5.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.54%. There are 5.54% institutions holding the Dogness (International) Corporation stock share, with SG Americas Securities, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.96% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million DOGZ shares worth $8.19 million.

Ayrton Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 0.18 million shares worth $1.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. With 27842.0 shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 12880.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.

