The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.05 changing hands around $0.17 or 0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.39B. LSXMK’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.63% off its 52-week high of $56.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.05, which suggests the last value was 4.76% up since then. When we look at The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 955.76K.

Analysts gave the The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LSXMK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) trade information

Instantly LSXMK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 43.83 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.64%, with the 5-day performance at -4.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is -9.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LSXMK’s forecast low is $57.00 with $87.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -106.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.55% for it to hit the projected low.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Liberty SiriusXM Group share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.46% over the past 6 months, a 62.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Liberty SiriusXM Group will rise 1,800.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 123.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.17 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.24 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for The Liberty SiriusXM Group earnings to increase by 219.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.00% per year.

LSXMK Dividends

The Liberty SiriusXM Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.59% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares while 84.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.32%. There are 84.34% institutions holding the The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 19.19% of the shares, roughly 43.21 million LSXMK shares worth $2.2 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.36% or 14.32 million shares worth $728.05 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4.51 million shares estimated at $229.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.58% of the shares, roughly 3.56 million shares worth around $181.06 million.