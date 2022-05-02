Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.02 million Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.25 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.53B. TS’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.02% off its 52-week high of $33.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.80, which suggests the last value was 37.85% up since then. When we look at Tenaris S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.

Analysts gave the Tenaris S.A. (TS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Tenaris S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) trade information

Instantly TS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 31.40 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.68%, with the 5-day performance at -2.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is -0.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tenaris S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.60% over the past 6 months, a 62.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 33.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tenaris S.A. will rise 111.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.97 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Tenaris S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.13 billion and $1.18 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 73.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 86.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 139.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Tenaris S.A. earnings to increase by 273.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.40% per year.

TS Dividends

Tenaris S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 1.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.54. It is important to note, however, that the 1.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.90 per year.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Tenaris S.A. shares while 9.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.21%. There are 9.21% institutions holding the Tenaris S.A. stock share, with Westwood Global Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.56% of the shares, roughly 9.21 million TS shares worth $194.51 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.11% or 6.55 million shares worth $138.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Artisan International Value Fund. With 6.19 million shares estimated at $130.59 million under it, the former controlled 1.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $50.76 million.