TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.39 million TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $0.30 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.00M. PETZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -3033.33% off its 52-week high of $9.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 3.33% up since then. When we look at TDH Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.38 million.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3300 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.13%, with the 5-day performance at -6.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is -30.95% down.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.90%. The 2022 estimates are for TDH Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 95.30%.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 12.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.21% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares while 0.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.00%. There are 0.80% institutions holding the TDH Holdings Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 61688.0 PETZ shares worth $0.24 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 49023.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 57670.0 shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 27024.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.

