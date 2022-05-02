Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 2.05 million Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.03 or -7.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.30M. TANH’s last price was a discount, traded about -4143.24% off its 52-week high of $15.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.71 million.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4352 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -7.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.95%, with the 5-day performance at -15.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is -24.67% down.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Tantech Holdings Ltd earnings to decrease by -5.00%.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 22.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.66% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares while 11.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.38%. There are 11.84% institutions holding the Tantech Holdings Ltd stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.67% of the shares, roughly 6.19 million TANH shares worth $2.84 million.

Anson Funds Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.88% or 1.2 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021.