T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.33 million T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $125.93 changing hands around $2.79 or 2.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $165.84B. TMUS’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.27% off its 52-week high of $150.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $101.51, which suggests the last value was 19.39% up since then. When we look at T-Mobile US Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.33 million.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

Instantly TMUS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 132.94 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.17%, with the 5-day performance at -4.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is -4.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the T-Mobile US Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.12% over the past 6 months, a 3.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for T-Mobile US Inc. will fall -63.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.05 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that T-Mobile US Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $20.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.34 billion and $18.9 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.40%. The 2022 estimates are for T-Mobile US Inc. earnings to increase by 1.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 58.65% per year.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.61% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares while 41.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.07%. There are 41.73% institutions holding the T-Mobile US Inc. stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.88% of the shares, roughly 60.92 million TMUS shares worth $7.07 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.48% or 43.53 million shares worth $5.05 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.89 million shares estimated at $2.07 billion under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 15.97 million shares worth around $1.85 billion.