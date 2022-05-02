Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 1.85 million Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.29 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.78B. SHO’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.18% off its 52-week high of $13.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.93, which suggests the last value was 19.2% up since then. When we look at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) trade information

Instantly SHO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.72 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) is 2.34% up.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.57% over the past 6 months, a 1,675.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. will rise 78.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 92.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $174.53 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $184.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.36 million and $50.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 367.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 264.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. earnings to increase by 103.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.90% per year.

SHO Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.61% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares while 101.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.39%. There are 101.72% institutions holding the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.72% of the shares, roughly 32.28 million SHO shares worth $378.59 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.65% or 21.16 million shares worth $248.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund. With 10.18 million shares estimated at $125.66 million under it, the former controlled 4.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 6.63 million shares worth around $77.77 million.