Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Shares Are Down -74.59% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.72 million Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.35. With the company’s per share price at $2.97 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.50M. SBFM’s last price was a discount, traded about -2014.48% off its 52-week high of $62.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 49.16% up since then. When we look at Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.20 million.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Instantly SBFM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.80 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -1.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.59%, with the 5-day performance at -10.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) is 24.79% up.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -74.50%.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.41% of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. shares while 0.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.04%.