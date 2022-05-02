Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months – Marketing Sentinel
Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s per share price at $1.37 changed hands at -$0.08 or -5.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.20M. ANY’s last price was a discount, traded about -774.45% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 6.57% up since then. When we look at Sphere 3D Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.84 million.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Instantly ANY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -5.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.09%, with the 5-day performance at -14.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is -37.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Sphere 3D Corp. earnings to increase by 41.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.55% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares while 14.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.17%. There are 14.03% institutions holding the Sphere 3D Corp. stock share, with Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.50% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million ANY shares worth $5.38 million.

K2 Principal Fund, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.10% or 0.76 million shares worth $4.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $5.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 22706.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.

