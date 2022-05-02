SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 4.68 million SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s per share price at $0.42 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $104.05M. SOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1026.19% off its 52-week high of $4.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 9.52% up since then. When we look at SOS Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.98 million.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4499 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 0.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.65%, with the 5-day performance at 2.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is -42.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.28 days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.03 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SOS Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $22.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -62.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 200.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2022 estimates are for SOS Limited earnings to increase by 106.80%.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 10.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of SOS Limited shares while 13.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.20%. There are 13.20% institutions holding the SOS Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.98% of the shares, roughly 9.08 million SOS shares worth $7.47 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.17% or 5.79 million shares worth $4.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 4.77 million shares estimated at $3.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $2.23 million.