Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 8.32 million Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.95 changed hands at -$0.82 or -17.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $336.70M. SEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -1102.28% off its 52-week high of $47.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.88, which suggests the last value was 1.77% up since then. When we look at Sono Group N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

Analysts gave the Sono Group N.V. (SEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SEV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sono Group N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -34.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.27 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -17.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.98%, with the 5-day performance at -34.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -30.21% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEV’s forecast low is $11.13 with $13.91 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -252.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -181.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Sono Group N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $110k.

The 2022 estimates are for Sono Group N.V. earnings to decrease by -11.70%.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.62% of Sono Group N.V. shares while 1.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.28%.