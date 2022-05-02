Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX: SKYH) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.73 changed hands at $0.23 or 3.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $428.47M. SKYH’s last price was a discount, traded about -461.58% off its 52-week high of $43.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.25, which suggests the last value was 32.08% up since then. When we look at Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) trade information

Instantly SKYH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.24 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 3.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.99%, with the 5-day performance at -3.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) is -62.68% down.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Sky Harbour Group Corporation earnings to increase by 197.40%.

SKYH Dividends

Sky Harbour Group Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.13% of Sky Harbour Group Corporation shares while 75.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.40%. There are 75.05% institutions holding the Sky Harbour Group Corporation stock share, with Karpus Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.85% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million SKYH shares worth $19.16 million.

Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.02% or 0.95 million shares worth $9.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $2.18 million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $1.5 million.