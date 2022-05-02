Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.63 million Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at $0.12 or 13.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $165.03M. SMTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -288.12% off its 52-week high of $3.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 15.84% up since then. When we look at Sierra Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 554.37K.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) trade information

Instantly SMTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 13.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.74%, with the 5-day performance at 4.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) is -20.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMTS’s forecast low is $1.50 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -246.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -48.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sierra Metals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.90% over the past 6 months, a 7.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sierra Metals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $91.71 million.

SMTS Dividends

Sierra Metals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21. The 2.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 2.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.42% of Sierra Metals Inc. shares while 48.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.49%. There are 48.79% institutions holding the Sierra Metals Inc. stock share, with Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 26.77% of the shares, roughly 43.74 million SMTS shares worth $59.49 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.98% or 6.51 million shares worth $8.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 5.36 million shares estimated at $10.88 million under it, the former controlled 3.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $1.91 million.