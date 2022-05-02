Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.84% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 1.55 million Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.62 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.81B. SBSW’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.54% off its 52-week high of $20.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.15, which suggests the last value was 18.14% up since then. When we look at Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.06 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.34 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.57%, with the 5-day performance at -5.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is -17.43% down.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sibanye Stillwater Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.50% over the past 6 months, a 31.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.40% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Sibanye Stillwater Limited earnings to increase by 7.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.03% per year.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 12.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.67. It is important to note, however, that the 12.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares while 6.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.69%. There are 6.67% institutions holding the Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock share, with Condire Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.68% of the shares, roughly 4.84 million SBSW shares worth $60.74 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 3.68 million shares worth $46.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio. With 2.25 million shares estimated at $28.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $22.16 million.