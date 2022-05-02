Should You Invest In Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $148.94 changed hands at -$5.84 or -3.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.18B. NUE’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.16% off its 52-week high of $187.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $81.27, which suggests the last value was 45.43% up since then. When we look at Nucor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.41 million.

Analysts gave the Nucor Corporation (NUE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended NUE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nucor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $7.97.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) trade information

Instantly NUE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 163.93 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.59%, with the 5-day performance at -3.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is 3.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $149.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NUE’s forecast low is $108.00 with $180.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nucor Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.49% over the past 6 months, a -8.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nucor Corporation will rise 517.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 124.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.62 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nucor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $10.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.26 billion and $7.19 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 102.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Nucor Corporation earnings to increase by 879.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.75% per year.

NUE Dividends

Nucor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25. The 1.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.68 per year.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Nucor Corporation shares while 81.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.05%. There are 81.64% institutions holding the Nucor Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.88% of the shares, roughly 36.8 million NUE shares worth $3.62 billion.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.53% or 27.24 million shares worth $2.68 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.85 million shares estimated at $988.01 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 8.29 million shares worth around $816.77 million.