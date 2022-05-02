Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Shares Are Down -69.86% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 3.73 million Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.10 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $152.00M. RMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -876.36% off its 52-week high of $10.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 5.45% up since then. When we look at Romeo Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.77 million.

Analysts gave the Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RMO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Romeo Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Instantly RMO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.86%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is -30.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RMO’s forecast low is $1.80 with $1.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -63.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Romeo Power Inc. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -128.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 83.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.55 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Romeo Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $9.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.65 million and $1.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 84.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 801.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Romeo Power Inc. earnings to increase by 175.60%.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.02% of Romeo Power Inc. shares while 34.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.03%. There are 34.01% institutions holding the Romeo Power Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.63% of the shares, roughly 8.9 million RMO shares worth $32.48 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.86% or 7.86 million shares worth $28.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.09 million shares estimated at $20.16 million under it, the former controlled 3.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $11.78 million.