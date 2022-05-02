Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -25.59 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 2.9 million Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $6.37 changed hands at -$0.25 or -3.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $368.38M. RAD’s last price was a discount, traded about -261.38% off its 52-week high of $23.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.11, which suggests the last value was 4.08% up since then. When we look at Rite Aid Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.93 million.

Analysts gave the Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RAD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rite Aid Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

Instantly RAD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.37 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -3.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.64%, with the 5-day performance at -14.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is -31.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -36.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RAD’s forecast low is $2.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 68.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rite Aid Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.25% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rite Aid Corporation will rise 28.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -52.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.08 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Rite Aid Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2022 will be $5.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.92 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.89%. The 2022 estimates are for Rite Aid Corporation earnings to decrease by -434.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.69% per year.

RAD Dividends

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 13 and April 18.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.72% of Rite Aid Corporation shares while 58.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.12%. There are 58.48% institutions holding the Rite Aid Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 5.17 million RAD shares worth $73.43 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.60% or 4.8 million shares worth $68.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.5 million shares estimated at $33.98 million under it, the former controlled 4.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $21.04 million.