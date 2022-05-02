Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX).

In the latest trading session, 24.85 million Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.18 changing hands around $0.27 or 29.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.70M. BTTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -2391.53% off its 52-week high of $29.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 22.88% up since then. When we look at Better Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 175.85K.

Analysts gave the Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTTX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Better Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Instantly BTTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -27.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 29.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.39%, with the 5-day performance at -27.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) is -55.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.44 days.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Better Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -91.26% over the past 6 months, a 35.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.85% of Better Therapeutics Inc. shares while 21.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.00%. There are 21.51% institutions holding the Better Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Farallon Capital Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.72% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million BTTX shares worth $6.28 million.

Sectoral Asset Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.13% or 0.97 million shares worth $4.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $0.75 million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 32412.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.