Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 8.32 million Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.11 changed hands at -$0.46 or -3.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $84.25B. PBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.73% off its 52-week high of $16.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.96, which suggests the last value was 39.28% up since then. When we look at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.89 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.30 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -3.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.59%, with the 5-day performance at -2.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is -7.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.12% over the past 6 months, a 61.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 35.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will fall -7.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,525.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.57 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $23.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.89 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 69.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras earnings to increase by 542.50%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 15.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 15.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares while 22.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.18%. There are 22.18% institutions holding the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock share, with GQG Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.04% of the shares, roughly 187.68 million PBR shares worth $2.06 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.77% or 102.91 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 38.45 million shares estimated at $377.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 31.8 million shares worth around $312.3 million.