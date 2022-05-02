Oracle Corporation Stock Forecast 2022: Oracle Corporation Is Weak With -69.7% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.48 million Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $74.25 changing hands around $0.85 or 1.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $203.15B. ORCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.22% off its 52-week high of $106.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $70.23, which suggests the last value was 5.41% up since then. When we look at Oracle Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.42 million.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Instantly ORCL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 76.65 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.84%, with the 5-day performance at -3.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is -11.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ORCL’s forecast low is $70.00 with $126.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oracle Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.72% over the past 6 months, a 1.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oracle Corporation will rise 1.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.51 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Oracle Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2022 will be $11.77 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Oracle Corporation earnings to increase by 47.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.24% per year.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14. The 1.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.54 per year.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.91% of Oracle Corporation shares while 42.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.17%. There are 42.50% institutions holding the Oracle Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.32% of the shares, roughly 142.07 million ORCL shares worth $12.39 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 119.25 million shares worth $10.4 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 46.61 million shares estimated at $4.07 billion under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 34.16 million shares worth around $2.98 billion.