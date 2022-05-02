Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 33.93 million Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.70. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $387.30M. MULN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1104.55% off its 52-week high of $15.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 60.61% up since then. When we look at Mullen Automotive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 136.59 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Instantly MULN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -2.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.76%, with the 5-day performance at -10.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) is -56.44% down.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MULN’s forecast low is $23.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1642.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1642.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mullen Automotive Inc. will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 146.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 100.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Mullen Automotive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $37.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 152.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 91.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Mullen Automotive Inc. earnings to decrease by -536.60%.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.03% of Mullen Automotive Inc. shares while 3.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.96%.