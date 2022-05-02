Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 5.48 million Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at $0.0 or 2.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.50M. MKD’s last price was a discount, traded about -707.69% off its 52-week high of $1.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Molecular Data Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 13.64 million.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Instantly MKD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1375 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.37%, with the 5-day performance at -2.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) is -39.51% down.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Molecular Data Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.20%.

MKD Dividends

Molecular Data Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 25.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.08% of Molecular Data Inc. shares while 3.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.21%. There are 3.78% institutions holding the Molecular Data Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.39% of the shares, roughly 2.29 million MKD shares worth $0.5 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 1.11 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 27017.0 shares estimated at $6835.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.