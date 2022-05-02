Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 1.2 million Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.07 changing hands around $0.03 or 2.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.80M. MDGS’s current price is a discount, trading about -128.97% off its 52-week high of $2.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 20.56% up since then. When we look at Medigus Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 62560.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.11K.

Analysts gave the Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MDGS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

Instantly MDGS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1900 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.00%, with the 5-day performance at 6.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) is -7.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MDGS’s forecast low is $90.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8311.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8311.21% for it to hit the projected low.

MDGS Dividends

Medigus Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.87% of Medigus Ltd. shares while 2.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.70%. There are 2.65% institutions holding the Medigus Ltd. stock share, with Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 34000.0 MDGS shares worth $53720.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 22953.0 shares worth $36265.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 7664.0 shares estimated at $11419.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.