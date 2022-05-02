Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.36 million Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.49 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $171.30M. LKCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -512.24% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 20.41% up since then. When we look at Luokung Technology Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Instantly LKCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5405 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.04%, with the 5-day performance at -2.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is -10.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.16 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Luokung Technology Corp. earnings to decrease by -14.50%.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 02.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.07% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares while 4.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.16%. There are 4.39% institutions holding the Luokung Technology Corp. stock share, with Sicart Associates LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.00% of the shares, roughly 3.55 million LKCO shares worth $4.11 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 0.89 million shares worth $1.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $0.34 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.34 million.