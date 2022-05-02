LLNW Stock: More Upside For Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW)?

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.61 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $456.71M. LLNW’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.74% off its 52-week high of $5.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.30, which suggests the last value was 36.29% up since then. When we look at Limelight Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Analysts gave the Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LLNW as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Limelight Networks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) trade information

Instantly LLNW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -26.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.95 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.08%, with the 5-day performance at -26.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) is -31.48% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LLNW’s forecast low is $3.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Limelight Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.84% over the past 6 months, a 64.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Limelight Networks Inc. will rise 55.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $57.96 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Limelight Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $58.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.2 million and $52.11 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Limelight Networks Inc. earnings to decrease by -169.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

LLNW Dividends

Limelight Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 27 and August 01.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.13% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares while 50.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.98%. There are 50.31% institutions holding the Limelight Networks Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.90% of the shares, roughly 9.32 million LLNW shares worth $31.95 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.63% or 6.26 million shares worth $21.46 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.62 million shares estimated at $12.42 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $12.24 million.