Let’s Talk About Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.45 million Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.31 changed hands at -$0.3 or -2.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.31B. ULCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -120.17% off its 52-week high of $22.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.48, which suggests the last value was 8.05% up since then. When we look at Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Instantly ULCC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.45 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.81%, with the 5-day performance at -6.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) is -7.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.26 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Frontier Group Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.46% over the past 6 months, a 92.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $646.87 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $625.25 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 130.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 53.90%.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.72% of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares while 99.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.81%. There are 99.94% institutions holding the Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with Indigo Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 82.37% of the shares, roughly 178.83 million ULCC shares worth $2.43 billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.21% or 6.97 million shares worth $94.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.18 million shares estimated at $29.61 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $26.7 million.