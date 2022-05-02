Let’s Jump Into The Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.81 million Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.82 changed hands at $0.22 or 8.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.29M. HCDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.98% off its 52-week high of $3.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.67, which suggests the last value was 40.78% up since then. When we look at Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 493.63K.

Analysts gave the Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HCDI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Instantly HCDI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.04 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 8.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.22%, with the 5-day performance at 11.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) is 25.89% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HCDI’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -183.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -183.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Harbor Custom Development Inc. earnings to increase by 119.80%.

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.50% of Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares while 13.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.38%. There are 13.82% institutions holding the Harbor Custom Development Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.04% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million HCDI shares worth $1.07 million.

Intellectus Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.75% or 0.41 million shares worth $0.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $0.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.49 million.