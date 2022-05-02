Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.38 million Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s per share price at $0.29 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.90M. KTRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -882.76% off its 52-week high of $2.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 10.34% up since then. When we look at Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Instantly KTRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3713 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -3.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.14%, with the 5-day performance at 2.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) is -24.54% down.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.59% over the past 6 months, a 63.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -83.30%.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 10 and February 14.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.10% of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. shares while 11.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.69%. There are 11.56% institutions holding the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.19% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million KTRA shares worth $1.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.32% or 1.13 million shares worth $0.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $0.63 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $0.32 million.