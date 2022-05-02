IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 19.12 million IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.16. With the company’s per share price at $0.45 changed hands at $0.02 or 5.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.56M. ITP’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.33% off its 52-week high of $0.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 64.44% up since then. When we look at IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Analysts gave the IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ITP as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) trade information

Instantly ITP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 59.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4790 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 5.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 96.35%, with the 5-day performance at 59.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) is 96.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ITP’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1011.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1011.11% for it to hit the projected low.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.40%. The 2022 estimates are for IT Tech Packaging Inc. earnings to increase by 107.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ITP Dividends

IT Tech Packaging Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.47% of IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares while 1.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.43%. There are 1.36% institutions holding the IT Tech Packaging Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.30% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million ITP shares worth $0.11 million.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 0.26 million shares worth $98640.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 0.15 million shares estimated at $56830.0 under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares.