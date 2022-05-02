Is The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $306.20 changing hands around $5.8 or 1.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $322.16B. HD’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.36% off its 52-week high of $420.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $293.59, which suggests the last value was 4.12% up since then. When we look at The Home Depot Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.91 million.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) trade information

Instantly HD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 314.54 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 1.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) is -2.61% down.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Home Depot Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.15% over the past 6 months, a 3.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Home Depot Inc. will rise 19.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.81 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that The Home Depot Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $36.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $32.26 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.20%. The 2022 estimates are for The Home Depot Inc. earnings to increase by 30.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.60% per year.

HD Dividends

The Home Depot Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 2.20% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.20% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of The Home Depot Inc. shares while 71.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.02%. There are 71.98% institutions holding the The Home Depot Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.93% of the shares, roughly 93.26 million HD shares worth $30.61 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 70.35 million shares worth $23.09 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 29.82 million shares estimated at $9.79 billion under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 22.33 million shares worth around $7.33 billion.