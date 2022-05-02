Is Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.63 million Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.81 changed hands at -$0.08 or -9.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $159.14M. SPPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -460.49% off its 52-week high of $4.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 25.93% up since then. When we look at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.94 million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Instantly SPPI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9874 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -9.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.40%, with the 5-day performance at -19.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is -35.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPPI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1134.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -270.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.37% over the past 6 months, a 39.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 24.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 25.70%.

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.52% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 65.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.73%. There are 65.72% institutions holding the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 18.62% of the shares, roughly 30.53 million SPPI shares worth $66.56 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.45% or 17.14 million shares worth $37.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 12.15 million shares estimated at $26.48 million under it, the former controlled 7.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.79% of the shares, roughly 11.13 million shares worth around $20.38 million.