Is Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) A Good Investment Or A Disaster? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  Is Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) A Good Investment...

Is Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.74 changed hands at -$0.07 or -2.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $981.11M. SHCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -293.07% off its 52-week high of $10.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.16, which suggests the last value was 21.17% up since then. When we look at Sharecare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.89 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.98%, with the 5-day performance at 0.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is -16.97% down.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here. .

Sponsored

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.03 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sharecare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $123.84 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Sharecare Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.40%.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.06% of Sharecare Inc. shares while 27.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.71%. There are 27.63% institutions holding the Sharecare Inc. stock share, with Spring Creek Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.65% of the shares, roughly 9.0 million SHCR shares worth $40.41 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 8.43 million shares worth $37.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.39 million shares estimated at $27.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 3.88 million shares worth around $17.44 million.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.