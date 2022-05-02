Is Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.74 changed hands at -$0.07 or -2.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $981.11M. SHCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -293.07% off its 52-week high of $10.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.16, which suggests the last value was 21.17% up since then. When we look at Sharecare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.89 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.98%, with the 5-day performance at 0.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is -16.97% down.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.03 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sharecare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $123.84 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Sharecare Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.40%.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.06% of Sharecare Inc. shares while 27.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.71%. There are 27.63% institutions holding the Sharecare Inc. stock share, with Spring Creek Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.65% of the shares, roughly 9.0 million SHCR shares worth $40.41 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 8.43 million shares worth $37.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.39 million shares estimated at $27.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 3.88 million shares worth around $17.44 million.