Is DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $65.68 changed hands at -$0.25 or -0.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.37B. DD’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.36% off its 52-week high of $86.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.41, which suggests the last value was 0.41% up since then. When we look at DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) trade information

Instantly DD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 68.35 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -0.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.38%, with the 5-day performance at -2.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is -13.86% down.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DD’s forecast low is $78.00 with $111.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.76% for it to hit the projected low.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DuPont de Nemours Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.49% over the past 6 months, a -21.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DuPont de Nemours Inc. will rise 85.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.2 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $4.17 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.20%. The 2022 estimates are for DuPont de Nemours Inc. earnings to increase by 197.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.73% per year.

DD Dividends

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 03. The 1.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares while 75.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.46%. There are 75.40% institutions holding the DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.37% of the shares, roughly 42.56 million DD shares worth $3.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.11% or 36.18 million shares worth $2.92 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 14.72 million shares estimated at $1.19 billion under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 10.97 million shares worth around $886.34 million.