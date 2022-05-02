Is CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 2.22 million CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $5.11 changed hands at $0.2 or 4.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $495.98M. CTIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.35% off its 52-week high of $5.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.43, which suggests the last value was 72.02% up since then. When we look at CTI BioPharma Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.65 million.

Analysts gave the CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CTIC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Instantly CTIC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.69 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 4.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 106.05%, with the 5-day performance at 2.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is 2.00% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CTIC’s forecast low is $5.90 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -193.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.46% for it to hit the projected low.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CTI BioPharma Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 104.40% over the past 6 months, a 44.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CTI BioPharma Corp. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.70% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.20%. The 2022 estimates are for CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings to decrease by -47.40%.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares while 51.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.74%. There are 51.63% institutions holding the CTI BioPharma Corp. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.24% of the shares, roughly 8.93 million CTIC shares worth $26.34 million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.24% or 7.96 million shares worth $23.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.57 million shares estimated at $7.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $2.64 million.