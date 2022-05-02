Is Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.72 changing hands around $0.02 or 2.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $123.52M. CIDM’s current price is a discount, trading about -309.72% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Cinedigm Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Instantly CIDM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7330 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.99%, with the 5-day performance at -4.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is -15.42% down.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cinedigm Corp. will rise 85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.93 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Cinedigm Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $11.79 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Cinedigm Corp. earnings to decrease by -44.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.29% of Cinedigm Corp. shares while 17.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.06%. There are 17.40% institutions holding the Cinedigm Corp. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.43% of the shares, roughly 5.99 million CIDM shares worth $15.04 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.38% or 5.91 million shares worth $14.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.85 million shares estimated at $9.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $4.41 million.