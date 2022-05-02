Is Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.67 million Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at -$0.02 or -8.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.50M. BBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -419.05% off its 52-week high of $1.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 4.76% up since then. When we look at Brickell Biotech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.86 million.

Analysts gave the Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BBI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Brickell Biotech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

Instantly BBI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -33.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3200 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -8.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.26%, with the 5-day performance at -33.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) is -23.91% down.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brickell Biotech Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.37% over the past 6 months, a 61.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brickell Biotech Inc. will rise 46.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -75.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $150k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Brickell Biotech Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $400k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27k and $17k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 455.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,252.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Brickell Biotech Inc. earnings to increase by 42.40%.

BBI Dividends

Brickell Biotech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.29% of Brickell Biotech Inc. shares while 15.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.39%. There are 15.19% institutions holding the Brickell Biotech Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.38% of the shares, roughly 2.73 million BBI shares worth $1.97 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.20% or 1.38 million shares worth $0.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.85 million shares estimated at $1.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $0.61 million.