Is 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $47.76 changed hands at -$2.23 or -4.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.64B. TXG’s last price was a discount, traded about -337.58% off its 52-week high of $208.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.05, which suggests the last value was 3.58% up since then. When we look at 10x Genomics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

Instantly TXG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 56.42 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -4.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.94%, with the 5-day performance at -11.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is -36.10% down.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 10x Genomics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.95% over the past 6 months, a -32.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 10x Genomics Inc. will rise 97.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 65.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $148.66 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that 10x Genomics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $151.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $112.22 million and $102.51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for 10x Genomics Inc. earnings to increase by 90.20%.

TXG Dividends

10x Genomics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.23% of 10x Genomics Inc. shares while 95.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.78%. There are 95.60% institutions holding the 10x Genomics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.13% of the shares, roughly 8.37 million TXG shares worth $1.22 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.12% or 8.35 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. With 2.31 million shares estimated at $336.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $383.98 million.