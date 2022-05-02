Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 22.0 million Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.37 changing hands around $0.33 or 8.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $492.60M. INVZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -164.3% off its 52-week high of $11.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.89, which suggests the last value was 33.87% up since then. When we look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 962.94K.

Analysts gave the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INVZ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 37.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.66 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 8.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.28%, with the 5-day performance at 37.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) is 10.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INVZ’s forecast low is $6.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.31% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. earnings to decrease by -88.40%.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.60% of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares while 16.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.88%. There are 16.34% institutions holding the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Antara Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.24% of the shares, roughly 7.0 million INVZ shares worth $40.32 million.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 1.91 million shares worth $10.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 0.7 million shares estimated at $3.65 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $2.14 million.