Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Stock Could Reward Investors With A 17.76% Gain

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.24 changed hands at -$0.76 or -4.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $141.36M. INDO’s last price was a discount, traded about -376.92% off its 52-week high of $86.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 85.69% up since then. When we look at Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.83 million.

Analysts gave the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INDO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Instantly INDO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.21 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -4.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 551.43%, with the 5-day performance at -5.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) is -27.53% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -21.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INDO’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 17.76% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -52.60% down from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited earnings to decrease by -321.20%.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 78.87% of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.