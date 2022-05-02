Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 6.82 million Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $1.41 changed hands at -$0.08 or -5.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $293.20M. HYMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -209.93% off its 52-week high of $4.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 80.14% up since then. When we look at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.26 million.

Analysts gave the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HYMC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -5.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 129.75%, with the 5-day performance at -6.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is -41.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HYMC’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -821.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -821.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation will rise 54.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 120.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.99 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 57.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation earnings to increase by 62.40%.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.90% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares while 89.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.21%. There are 89.39% institutions holding the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock share, with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 40.40% of the shares, roughly 24.41 million HYMC shares worth $36.37 million.

Whitebox Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.47% or 8.74 million shares worth $13.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $1.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $0.79 million.