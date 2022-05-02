How Will Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 15.9 million Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.07 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.76B. F’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.87% off its 52-week high of $25.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.23, which suggests the last value was 20.18% up since then. When we look at Ford Motor Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 79.51 million.

Analysts gave the Ford Motor Company (F) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended F as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Ford Motor Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Instantly F was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.14 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.82%, with the 5-day performance at -6.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is -18.01% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, F’s forecast low is $13.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ford Motor Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.01% over the past 6 months, a 23.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ford Motor Company will rise 246.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.29 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Ford Motor Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $39.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.23 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Ford Motor Company earnings to increase by 363.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 74.15% per year.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and August 01. The 2.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Ford Motor Company shares while 54.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.50%. There are 54.40% institutions holding the Ford Motor Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.59% of the shares, roughly 298.63 million F shares worth $6.2 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.87% or 270.18 million shares worth $5.61 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 111.54 million shares estimated at $2.32 billion under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 83.13 million shares worth around $1.73 billion.