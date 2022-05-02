Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 1.21 million Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.09 changing hands around $4.6 or 18.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.10B. HTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.08% off its 52-week high of $39.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.07, which suggests the last value was 16.68% up since then. When we look at Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 451.21K.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) trade information

Instantly HTH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.25 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 18.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.46%, with the 5-day performance at -3.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) is -15.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.8 days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hilltop Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.82% over the past 6 months, a -62.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hilltop Holdings Inc. will fall -44.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -61.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $101.29 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $96.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $110.8 million and $105.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Hilltop Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 0.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

HTH Dividends

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25. The 1.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.25 per year.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.00% of Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares while 65.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.40%. There are 65.67% institutions holding the Hilltop Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.11% of the shares, roughly 9.56 million HTH shares worth $312.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.38% or 6.62 million shares worth $216.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.19 million shares estimated at $148.63 million under it, the former controlled 5.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $57.59 million.