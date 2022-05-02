Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.68 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $960.13M. HCAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -256.71% off its 52-week high of $59.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.53, which suggests the last value was 0.9% up since then. When we look at Health Catalyst Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 660.65K.

Analysts gave the Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HCAT as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Health Catalyst Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) trade information

Instantly HCAT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.68 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.00%, with the 5-day performance at -17.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) is -37.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HCAT’s forecast low is $28.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -259.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Health Catalyst Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.86% over the past 6 months, a 8.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Health Catalyst Inc. will fall -31.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.16 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Health Catalyst Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $68.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53.28 million and $54.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Health Catalyst Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.90%.

HCAT Dividends

Health Catalyst Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.10% of Health Catalyst Inc. shares while 105.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.20%. There are 105.81% institutions holding the Health Catalyst Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.29% of the shares, roughly 7.44 million HCAT shares worth $372.07 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 4.68 million shares worth $233.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. With 2.19 million shares estimated at $109.7 million under it, the former controlled 4.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held about 4.19% of the shares, roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $114.76 million.