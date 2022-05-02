Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Stock Could Make A -215.79% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at $0.0 or -2.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.81M. GHSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1047.37% off its 52-week high of $2.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 15.79% up since then. When we look at Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.04 million.

Analysts gave the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GHSI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Instantly GHSI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2000 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.23%, with the 5-day performance at -1.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is -23.69% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GHSI’s forecast low is $0.60 with $0.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -215.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -215.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -73.70%.

GHSI Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.48% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares while 12.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.76%. There are 12.32% institutions holding the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.40% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million GHSI shares worth $1.36 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.39% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.79 million shares estimated at $1.0 million under it, the former controlled 3.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.35 million.