Grab Holdings Limited Is Forecast To Drop -272.88% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 14.39 million Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.95 changed hands at $0.09 or 3.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.70B. GRAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -481.36% off its 52-week high of $17.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.63, which suggests the last value was 10.85% up since then. When we look at Grab Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.20 million.

Analysts gave the Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GRAB as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Grab Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.10 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 3.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.63%, with the 5-day performance at 3.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is -16.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRAB’s forecast low is $3.20 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -272.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Grab Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -36.30%.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 13.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.71% of Grab Holdings Limited shares while 23.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.67%. There are 23.29% institutions holding the Grab Holdings Limited stock share, with Russell Investments Group, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million GRAB shares worth $8.15 million.

BESSEMER GROUP, INCORPORATED holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 0.23 million shares worth $1.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 2.6 million shares estimated at $33.06 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.